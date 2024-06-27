Azerbaijan implementing early warning system project - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan is implementing an early warning system project, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev, said during a joint briefing in Baku today, Trend reports.

"With the support of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), several departments have already been established, particularly in the Aghdam district and other regions of the country, and this work continues. An important aspect of our cooperation is the project related to an early warning system for threats in Azerbaijan. The project has been designed for several years and is currently in the implementation phase," he noted.

He also informed about negotiations between UNEP and Azerbaijan.

"I would like to briefly inform you about the relevant negotiations between UNEP and Azerbaijan and their outcomes, as well as the projects we have been implementing over the past few years. We are well aware that partners in the campaign to protect the Caspian Sea actively collaborate with other countries.

We have discussed very successful results over the past few years. This is a rather complicated process. There are many risks and dangers associated with the Caspian Sea. These risks and consequences emanating from there caused serious threats to Azerbaijan's biodiversity and other areas, in connection with which extensive work has been done," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel