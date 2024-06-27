Azerbaijan counts performance indicators of Balakhani industrial park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Investments in Balakhani Industrial Park, operating since 2017 and being a part of "Tamiz Shahar" OJSC, have totaled 53 million manat ($31.1 million) up to now, the head of Tamiz Shahar Etibar Abbasov said at the international Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future", Trend reports.

According to him, 25 residents operate in the industrial park, which produces goods worth 229 million manat ($134.7 million).

"Meanwhile, 10 percent of the products obtained on the territory of the park as a result of waste processing have been exported to foreign countries," Abbasov noted.

He mentioned that 1,100 new jobs have been created in the park.

"This industrial park plays a special role in expanding the production of competitive industrial products based on modern technologies and further improving the environmental situation in Azerbaijan," Abbasov emphasized.

He also added that part of 800,000 tons of waste coming to JSC "Tamiz Shahar is sorted at the Balakhani plant for sorting solid domestic waste, burned, and 200 million kWh of electricity is produced annually from this process.

To note, Tamiz Shahar OJSC was established in 2008 by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and since 2009 has been working to improve the environmental situation by creating a system of utilization and disposal of solid domestic waste following modern standards.

