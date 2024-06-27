EDB works on several Kazakh transport infrastructure dev't projects - chairperson

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) participates in several projects on the development of transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan, the chairman of the EDB Board Nikolay Podguzov told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the bank's annual meeting and business forum in Almaty.

"Kazakhstan faces a very serious issue with transportation connectivity and the development of transportation infrastructure. Many routes pass through Kazakhstan - both North-South and West-East. Here we participate, for example, in the Ayagoz-Bakhty project. This is a project that allows us to develop infrastructure within the framework of the Eurasian transportation framework. We participated in the development of the feasibility study, and now we will move to the stage of project implementation," Podguzov said.

According to him, EDB is also involved in a large number of projects related to the rehabilitation and improvement of the quality of regional roads.

"The same BAKAD project, where an international syndicate of banks organized financing. In general, there are a large number of projects. This includes projects within the framework of trans-Caspian routes. This is the development of port infrastructure, roads, and railroads. This is all very relevant and requires implementation," the Chairman of the Bank's Management Board added.

To note, the EDB 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The events will feature a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

