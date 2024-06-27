Referendum on NPP construction in Kazakhstan scheduled for fall - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. A referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be held this fall, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremony dedicated to awarding media workers, Trend reports.

"Indeed, the country has great opportunities for the development of nuclear energy. It is important to use them correctly and effectively. The people will make the final decision on this issue. The referendum will be held this fall. The government will determine the exact date," Tokayev noted.

The head of state emphasized that the development of the economy is impossible without a stable energy supply, and therefore he instructed to work on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

"A broad discussion is currently underway; different points of view are being expressed. The media should also take an active part in this process," he added.

To note, Tokayev stated on September 1, 2023, that the country will hold a referendum in connection with the construction of a nuclear power plant.

"In 2019, on my election platform, I promised that the most important strategic issues would be decided through referendums. The construction or refusal to build a nuclear power plant is an extremely important issue concerning the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to put it to a national referendum. We will decide on the specific terms later," he said.

