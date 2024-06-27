Early parliamentary election to ensure Azerbaijani citizens' participation in pre-election mass events - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Holding an early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will ensure the participation of citizens in pre-election mass events, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament Apparatus Farid Hajiyev said during the meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, the issue of the conformity of the parliament's discussed decision with Article 98-1 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan does not restrict the parliament's right to address this issue.

"Thus, the electoral rights of citizens, enshrined in Article 56 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, will be guaranteed. This should also allow candidates for deputies to conduct their election campaigns comfortably.

At the same time, it should be taken into account that, according to the parliament's decision, due to the preparatory work for COP29 in Azerbaijan, infrastructure, transport, and other restrictions, as well as security measures, will inevitably be introduced," he added.

To note, the meeting is considering the President's request on the conformity of parliament's dissolution with the Constitution and appointing the extraordinary parliamentary election based on decision No. 1174-VIQR of the Azerbaijani parliament dated June 21, 2024, "On the Appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Schedule Extraordinary Election to the Parliament of Azerbaijan" in accordance with paragraph one of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court".

