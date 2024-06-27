Four contenders end up racing for presidency in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Four candidates will compete for the post of President of Iran, Trend reports via the Election Office under the Ministry of Interior of Iran.

Tomorrow, the 14th presidential election will see four candidates throwing their hats into the ring: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

The election office reported that, earlier, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani had called it quits in the election.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

