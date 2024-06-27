EDB set to jump on board for financing Rogun HPP project - chairman of board

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is ready to participate in the financing of the Rogun HPP project, the chairman of the EDB Board Nikolay Podguzov said, answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of a business forum in Almaty, Trend reports.

"Our desire and readiness to participate in the financing of this project remain. We have submitted an official desire and agreement to participate in the international syndicate, which is now being organized under the auspices of the Islamic Development Bank," Podguzov said.

According to him, the bank is waiting for a response from the organizers, the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, on further actions.

"However, we are ready to allocate resources for this. We have given our proposals. Naturally, as we are discussing here, we will not be able to undertake such a huge project alone, but in community with other international financial institutions, we are ready to do it," Podguzov added.

To note, the EDB's annual meeting (business forum) is being held in Almaty. The event will last two days (June 27–28).

The event will include several sessions on Islamic finance, transportation, the environment, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank engaged in investment activities in Eurasia.

The authorized capital of the EDB is $7 billion. The main share of the EDB's portfolio is occupied by projects with integration effects in the areas of transportation infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and machine building.

