Azerbaijan negotiates new cargo attraction to Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, held a one-on-one and trilateral meeting with Chairman of the country's railroads Zufar Narzullayev and Chairman of Tajik Railways Komil Mirzoali, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC.

According to the information, the meeting broadly discussed close cooperation in the railway sphere, as well as opportunities to increase freight turnover along the directions of Central Asia-Europe-Central Asia and China-Europe-China, and the importance of promoting these opportunities in the world market.

In order to boost freight traffic along the Middle Corridor and bring in new cargo, the chiefs of railroad structures met and reviewed the ongoing projects to offer digital services that are competitive.

The memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation between the parties was signed at the end of the meeting.

Moreover, as part of the visit, the delegation of Azerbaijani Railways took part in a round table organized by local logistics companies.

