Azerbaijan's SOCAR secures demand for innovative products for startups - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. SOCAR provides demand for innovative products for startups, the president of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, said at the Baku Investment Day (BakuID24), Trend reports.

He emphasized that the company's support is not a social activity or charity.

"This is something we are very interested in because it demonstrates our key performance indicator. Innovative products are always aimed at the customer market and manufacturing companies; they can help any company, including SOCAR, to work faster, cheaper, and more efficiently, creating additional value for the company. It is necessary to support startups more actively," he noted.

Will be updated

