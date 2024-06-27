Azerbaijan plans to adopt zero waste initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. It is planned to adopt the "Zero Waste - Baku" initiative based on the results of the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" taking place in Baku on June 27, the head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Faig Mutallimov, said at the forum, Trend reports.

"It is very important for us to hold a mutual exchange of ideas with about 300 participants and study international experience. Azerbaijan has also adopted green development as one of its main priorities. This means the transition to a green economy. This experience continues in the international process. We believe that within two days there will be an opportunity to organize broad discussions on this issue," he noted.

Mutallimov mentioned that it is planned to adopt the "Zero Waste - Baku" initiative based on the results of the forum on June 28.

"In the modern world, waste is not just discarded products. On the contrary, the use of waste processing enterprises to create new products and use them as a new economic resource is widespread. Baku is taking various measures in this direction. However, we believe that it is important to carry out activities in this direction in the regions as well. We believe that these two days will be spent having fruitful discussions. We will all get important information, and the world will witness Azerbaijan's positive experience," Mutallimov added.

