UNEP aims to do its utmost to ensure COP29's success - Inger Andersen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) aims to do its utmost to ensure the success of COP29, said Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, during a joint briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is actively addressing the triple planetary crisis, evident in recent months through heatwaves, floods, and climate-induced disasters. Scientific evidence underscores our critical and existential situation. Azerbaijan's proactive preparations for COP29 are crucial in this context. We deeply appreciate their leadership and eagerly anticipate a successful COP29 in Baku, a city of great beauty. UNEP is fully committed to supporting this event, collaborating with over 80 countries to facilitate their negotiation readiness. Our goal is to ensure equitable and feasible funding agreements at COP29," she stated.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 underscores its pivotal role in global environmental and urban issues.

"This represents a unique opportunity that the UN system proudly supports. There is a global demand for meaningful action from governments, businesses, and civil society. I am confident that COP29 will catalyze the necessary changes for the world's urgent needs, and Azerbaijan is steadfast in its efforts to achieve this success," she concluded.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

