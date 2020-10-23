Ambassador welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Agbend settlement on border with Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
Iranians are happy with the happiness of their brothers and sisters of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi tweeted on the occasion of complete securing of state border between Azerbaijan and Iran through liberation of the Agbend settlement, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani army liberated the settlement as part of the ongoing military clashes with Armenian troops, to liberate is territories from Armenian occupation.
"The 760-km shared border of Iran and Azerbaijan will ever remain the border of friendship, peace & security for the people of the two neighbors without presence & interference of ill-wishers," Mousavi said.
