Azerbaijan became already regional hub for not only for energy, but also for transportation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan became already the regional hub for not only for energy, but also for transportation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

“We are now providing important transportation network for our partners across the Caspian in the eastern part of the Caspian Sea and Europe. Our investments in infrastructure resulted in creation of a very broad international cooperation format on transportation. Of course, everything started with the energy infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines going through Azerbaijan already became very important source of energy security. And with respect to the oil pipelines we already transit oil from Central Asia, through Azerbaijan to Europe,” the head of state said.

“With respect to the internet connection, we invest largely into IT sector, internet penetration in Azerbaijan is about 80 percent. 80 percent of our population are internet users. And we have very developed private companies in this area. Therefore, the company which you mentioned as far as I know is a private company, which has its own agenda, and which invested in the region. And I think their target is to implement commercially viable project. And definitely, Azerbaijan from geographical point of view and point of view of infrastructure today is very important regional actor,” the Azerbaijani president said.