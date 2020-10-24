Religious confessions of Azerbaijan demonstrate solidarity in fight against Armenian terror (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Against the background of the ongoing hostilities, one of the most pressing issues is the information war, Trend reports on Saturday with reference to the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures.

From this point of view, it is important to inform the world community of Azerbaijani realities, positions on the conflict of representatives of non-Islamic confessions living in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values ​​under the State Committee and ASAN Radio prepared a video that reflects the speeches of representatives of various religious confessions of the country.

The video can be viewed via the link below: