Armenia, you are a dead end. We made you a dead end - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Armenia, you are a dead end. We have made you a dead end, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Where are you, Armenia? Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan bypasses you. So does Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum. And so does TANAP. We are transporting our gas to Europe today. You, Armenia, could have made money. A part of the gas pipeline could have been in your hands. You would have received money for transit. What have you deprived yourself of? Was it worth it? This occupation, enmity, feelings of hatred for your neighbor have plunged you into such a plight,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We have done all the work related to transport and energy. We have created not only an oil and gas but also an electricity corridor. There is an energy corridor Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey today. There is an energy corridor Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran today. There is a transport corridor Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran today. This year, the volume of cargo transported along this corridor has increased by almost 30-40 percent. Armenia has been working on the North-South transport corridor for 20 years. And there are no results. What North-South corridor can we talk about? Is it at all possible to build a railway from there, through the mountains, the Meghri mountains? You have to be crazy to invest billions in that. Okay, let's imagine that someone invests this money, but where will this railway lead? Armenia, you are a dead end. We have made you a dead end. Who has isolated you? We have! Energy, transportation, electricity – we have isolated it. Did those passing such heinous resolutions today and those behind them help you? No! Did this affect our resolve? No! Why? Because we have a strong will, we have the unity of the people and the government. Because since 1993 to the present day, Azerbaijan has been in good hands,” the head of state said.