Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in Second Karabakh War says Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Iran is showing great interest in developing ties with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Mousavi made the remark during a meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

“Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and stood for justice,” the ambassador said.

Mousavi congratulated the Azerbaijani people and Gafarova on the Victory achieved during the 44-day military operation.

“The relations that have developed between high-ranking government officials of the two countries have a positive effect on the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the ambassador said. “Our cooperation has entered a qualitatively new stage.”

"Our parliaments also make a worthy contribution to achieving this level of bilateral relations,” Mousavi said. “The meetings between our MPs are very important from the point of view of exchange of views between the parties. Iran intends to intensify mutual visits of delegations and our cooperation in the future."

The views on the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties and other issues were exchanged during the conversation.