Turkey always next to Azerbaijan - speaker of Turkish Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Turkey has been, is, and will be next to the Azerbaijani brothers, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, said, Trend reports.

Sentop delivered the speech at a ceremony honoring the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

He noted that Turkey supports Azerbaijan not only because it is a fraternal country, but also because it stands for justice.

Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan 44-day Second Karabakh War, Sentop emphasized the tremendous heroism of the Azerbaijani people.