OIC Secretary-General to visit Azerbaijan

Politics 8 April 2021 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will visit Azerbaijan on Apr.8, the head of Pakistan’s representative office in the OIC and other international organizations, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said.

Sheikh made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the results of the OIC Contact Group delegation’s visits to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city, Trend reports on Apr.8.

According to him, this visit will also symbolize solidarity with Azerbaijan.

