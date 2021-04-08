OIC Secretary-General to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will visit Azerbaijan on Apr.8, the head of Pakistan’s representative office in the OIC and other international organizations, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said.
Sheikh made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the results of the OIC Contact Group delegation’s visits to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city, Trend reports on Apr.8.
According to him, this visit will also symbolize solidarity with Azerbaijan.
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit
Latest
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC
Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani richest with $84.5 billion, Gautam Adani second