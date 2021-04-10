Azerbaijan working to develop ties between Turkic states - president's assistant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10
Trend:
Azerbaijan is carrying out the necessary work to develop ties between the Turkic-speaking states, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on April 10.
Hajiyev made the statement at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.
