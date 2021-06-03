Russian community of Azerbaijan criticizes statement of Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

The statements of Maria Butina, member of the Russian Public Chamber, candidate for the State Duma from the United Russia ruling party, Maria Butina, sounded wild and echoes of a vivid display of jingoism, Russian community of Azerbaijan said in its appeal, Trend reports.

“The Russian Community of Azerbaijan is deeply concerned about the tragic incident near Russian Novosibirsk city, as a result of which 19-year-old Azerbaijani-native Vakil Abdullayev was killed. The community and the public of the country understand that a tragic accident has occurred,” the appeal noted.

“We would be sure that the investigative bodies of Russia will thoroughly understand this tragedy and the police officer, senior lieutenant Gusev, will be punished if it weren’t for the provocative statements of a member of the Russian Public Chamber, the candidate for the State Duma from the United Russia ruling party Maria Butina justifying the criminal actions of a police officer, inciting ethnic hatred in order to force the Russian public to put pressure on the investigating bodies,” the appeal authors said.

“For us, Russian-native citizens of Azerbaijan living in an international, multicultural society, Maria Butina's statements sounded savage and echoes of a vivid manifestation of nationalism and jingoism,” the authors added. “The Russian community of Azerbaijan, representing the 120,000 Russian-native population of the country, expresses its strong protest in connection with the provocative statements of Butina. We are confident that the leadership of the United Russia party and the Public Chamber of Russia will give a principled assessment of the nationalist statements of their representative and believe that such a person should not have a place in the respected bodies of Russia.”

“The Russian community of Azerbaijan hopes that the public, parliament and government of Russia will take the necessary steps to preserve interethnic peace, and is confident that the deep-rooted traditional, friendly and fraternal ties between the two peoples will continue to expand,” concluded the appeal.