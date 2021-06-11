Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

We highly appreciate the mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in achieving and implementing the trilateral statements of 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Day of Russia, Trend reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of friendly Russia on your public holiday - Russia Day.

The Russian Federation has come a long way and achieved significant success in state-building, sustainable socio-economic development and modernization of all spheres of public life. Today, your country is an authoritative member in global developments resolving important tasks to counter current challenges and threats and making a significant contribution to maintaining global and regional peace and security.

The dynamic and successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the solid basis of the traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support is particularly reassuring. I would also like to note the constructive bilateral dialogue and fruitful cooperation between our countries on the widest range of issues.

We highly appreciate the mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in achieving and implementing the trilateral statements of 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021. I am convinced that the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and multifaceted interaction will continue to effectively develop, deepen and be filled with new content for the benefit of our peoples and countries and in the interests of stability, cooperation and progress in the region,” the letter said.