Azerbaijani Air Force pilots successfully performing at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The ‘Anadolu Qartalı-2021’ international tactical exercises of the Air Force with the participation of military personnel from different countries continue in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, representatives of the Azerbaijani Air Force worked out actions to identify and destroy an air target of a simulated enemy.

Azerbaijani military pilots have successfully completed their task.

The exercise will last until July 3.