International tactical exercises in Turkey continue with participation of Azerbaijani Air Force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The ‘Anadolu Qartali-2021’ international tactical exercises of the Air Force with the participation of military personnel from different countries continue in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, representatives of the Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed the air defense systems of the simulated enemy and, having ensured air superiority, successfully completed their tasks on striking ground targets.

The exercises will last until July 3.