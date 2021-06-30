International tactical exercises in Turkey continue with participation of Azerbaijani Air Force
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The ‘Anadolu Qartali-2021’ international tactical exercises of the Air Force with the participation of military personnel from different countries continue in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the exercises, representatives of the Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed the air defense systems of the simulated enemy and, having ensured air superiority, successfully completed their tasks on striking ground targets.
The exercises will last until July 3.
Latest
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses gratitude to Hungary for assistance in demining liberated lands (PHOTO)
Extraordinary plenary meeting of NAM group under UNESCO held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenia and German company polluting Okhchuchay River on catastrophic scale - Azerbaijani ecology ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)