Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who on a visit to Turkey's Istanbul to participate in the International Defense Fair (IDEF-2021), met with Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Yasar Guler, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of military-technical cooperation between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.