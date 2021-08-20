Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva prepared and sent the second part of the 'Report on crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis' to international organizations, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman's Office.
The first part of the report was circulated on May 4, 2021.
