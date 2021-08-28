Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes, who brought gold and bronze medals to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on her Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate our athletes - gold medal winners Shahana Hajiyeva, Vugar Shirinli, Saleh Raman, Sevda Valiyeva, Khanim Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, bronze medal winners Parvin Mammadov and Namig Abbasli on the occasion of the brilliant victory. By demonstrating perfect physical preparedness and invincible determination to win, you worthily represented Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 16th Summer Paralympic Games. High results you have achieved are clear evidence of your ability, perfect training, purposefulness, and will. I convey my best regards, and wish each of you and other members of our national Paralympic team the best of health and new achievements."