Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen begin joint training exercises in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen have begun the joint training exercises in Baku in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military sphere, concluded between the two fraternal countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The training with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel is aimed at improving the mutual activity of the army units of the two countries, developing skills in making military decisions, and managing units by commanders.

The tasks for conducting an underwater attack and underwater defense operations will also be fulfilled during the training.

The joint training will continue until September 12.