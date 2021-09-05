Closing ceremony of International Army Games 2021 held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

The solemn closing ceremony of the "International Army Games - 2021" was held in the Patriot Park near Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Anvar Afandiyev and representatives of other countries participated in the contest.

The closing ceremony included a joint concert program of famous Russian performers, and the teams participating in the "Army of Culture" contest.

The event ended with fireworks.

The Azerbaijani servicemen have successfully participated in the "Tank Biathlon" and "Army of Culture" contests held in Russia, the "Sea Cup" contest held in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in Kazakhstan, as part of the "International Army Games-2021".