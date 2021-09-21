Azerbaijani ombudsperson appeals to international organizations on Armenia's actions (UPDATE)

Politics 21 September 2021

Details added: first version posted on 10:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations in connection with the actions of Armenia, undermining peace and stability, Trend reports on Sept.21 citing the Ombudsman's Office.

The appeal was sent to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council of the organization, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Human Rights Council of the world organization, the leadership of UNICEF, UNESCO, EU, Council of Europe, OSCE, international and European ombudsmen institutions, the Asian Association of Ombudsmen, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Ombudsmen of the member states of this organization.

Besides, the appeal was addressed to the OIC Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights, the European Network of Ombudsmen for Children's Rights, the International Peace Bureau, the Federation for World Peace, ombudsmen of different countries and national human rights institutions, embassies of Azerbaijan abroad and embassies of foreign states in the country, and the diaspora organizations.

The document stated that the growing contradictions between countries, religious confessions and civilizations, ongoing conflicts, and new war hotbeds directly impede the provision of peace.

"As a result of ongoing armed conflicts and wars, millions of people, including children, women, the elderly and the disabled, are expelled from their homes. The aggressive policy that hinders the peace process, Armenia’s policy of ethnic cleansing, which this country had been pursuing against Azerbaijan for many years, is a constant threat to stability and prosperity in the region,” the document said.

“For long years, no effective steps have been taken to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions on ending the military aggression of Armenia, restoring the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, returning refugees and internally displaced persons to their native lands, thereby ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region, as well as resolutions of the UN General Assembly dated March 14, 2008 on the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories, and they all remained on paper," the document further noted.

Will be updated
