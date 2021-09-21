Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan wrap up joint exercises of special forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
Trend:
A solemn ceremony dedicated to the completion of the "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises involving representatives of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan was held in Baku on September 20, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azercell provides internet network during first International scientific-practical conference in Aghdam
Military officials from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan observe "Three Brothers - 2021" exercises (PHOTO)
GIFA honors Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit with ‘Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance' Award 2021