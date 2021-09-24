Statesman should leave his emotions outside of his daily duties - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

In principle, I am a balanced, calm person. And I have repeatedly said in my interviews that any statesman, and even more so who occupies the position of the first person in the state, should leave his emotions outside of his daily duties. Every person has emotions and, of course, we show them, but over the long years of work, I probably have developed some qualities in myself that allow me to abstract myself away from this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Editor-in-Chief of the Russian authoritative National Defense magazine, a famous military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.

