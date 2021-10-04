Allegations about third forces near Azerbaijani-Iranian border - unfounded, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

Allegations that third forces are located near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border are unfounded, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on an interview of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports on October 4.

"Firstly, we would like to emphasize that, as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted in an interview with a local TV channel, relations between the peoples of the Azerbaijan and Iran are at the highest level. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on historical ties, friendship and cooperation," Abdullaeva said.

She noted that Azerbaijan doesn't accept statements about the presence of any third forces near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border or about the incitement attempts of these forces, because these statements are unfounded.

"In general, the presence on the territory of Azerbaijan of any forces, including terrorist ones, which may pose a threat to our state and neighboring countries, cannot be a subject of discussion. Unfortunately, even during the 44-day Patriotic War, some parties voiced such unfounded allegations. We said it back then and we're saying it now - such allegations are unfounded, and to this day the Azerbaijani side was not presented with any relevant evidence to prove the opposite," Abdullayeva said.