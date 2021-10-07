Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation begins official visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

An official visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to Slovakia headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova began Trend reports.

The delegation included the heads of parliamentary committees Sadig Gurbanov, Musa Guliyev, Zahid Oruj, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Slovakia Anar Mammadov, MP Sadagat Veliyeva, Head of the Parliament’s office Safa Mirzoev, and other officials.

The parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the Parliament at the Bratislava international airport was met by the Azerbaijani ambassador to Slovakia Rovshan Sadigbeyli and officials of this country.

During the visit, the speaker will meet with the Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Council, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia.

The visit will end on October 9th.