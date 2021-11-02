Azerbaijan to annouce amnesty for several prisoners due to Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some people will be released as part of the amnesty, which is planned to be announced in Azerbaijan in connection with November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports on Nov. 2.

Regardless of the term of the prison sentence, the following people are planned to be released:

- people who participated in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War and other military operations for the protection of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as close relatives of missing citizens, people who died during this war and military operations;

- people awarded in connection with participation in other battles for the protection of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the 44-day Karabakh War, as well as citizens awarded with orders and medals for other special merits;

- close relatives of citizens who died and became disabled as a result of Armenia’s military provocations against the Azerbaijani civilians during the 44-day Karabakh War.

The bill "On the declaration of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day" will be discussed at the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, scheduled for November 5.