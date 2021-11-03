Iranian Parliament ratifies draft trade, economic agreement with Caspian states
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
The Iranian parliament has ratified a draft trade and economic agreement (convention) with the Caspian littoral states, Trend reports citing the information portal of the Iranian parliament.
