It is necessary to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

It is necessary to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19", Trend reports on Nov. 4

The foreign minister added that Azerbaijan is effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic both domestically and globally.

“The whole world must unite efforts in this sphere,” the minister added. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced important appeals on this issue to the international community.”

