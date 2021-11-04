Climate change situation to worsen if necessary steps not taken - former Israeli PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The climate change situation will worsen if the necessary steps are not taken, former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak said during the New World Economy panel within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

Barak stressed that it is important to stop environmental pollution.

“It is necessary to create alliances, coalitions, for which steps must be taken,” the former prime minister added.

Barak said that at first, everyone thought that the COVID-19 vaccination will last for a year.

"But as you see, this is not enough, the whole world is still being vaccinated,” the former prime minister said. “I am sure that the only way to protect from COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination, so vaccines must be evenly distributed among all countries.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.