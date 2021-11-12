Uzbekistan to fund construction of big school in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
A big school will be built in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district financed by Uzbekistan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Zangazur corridor is project that will unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev
Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan made big efforts to unite Turkic world during chairmanship in Turkic Council – President Aliyev
Soviet government separated Zangazur from Azerbaijan and handed it over to Armenia – President Aliyev
Armenia sooner or later to understand that territorial claims against any country won’t bring it any benefit or honor – President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan still gets biggest support in restoration of Eastern Zangazur, Karabakh from fraternal Turkey – President Ilham Aliyev
I really hope for Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to fulfill all set goals – President Aliyev
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Kyrgyz president thanks Azerbaijani president for 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid