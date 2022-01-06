Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in international military exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6
Trend:
The servicemen of Azerbaijan will participate in international military exercises, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Latest
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO)