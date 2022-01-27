Armenian PM may visit Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may visit Turkey, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference, Trend reports referring to the Turkish official.
According to Cavusoglu, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Special Representative for the Start of Dialogue with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan will take part in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.
"We want everyone's voice to be heard at this forum. Azerbaijan and representatives of Armenia have also been invited to the forum, and we will be glad to have them," he added.
