Armenia for decades prevented UNESCO from visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Armenia hasn't permitted the UNESCO representatives visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh for decades, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters at a conference on the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) model simulation, held at ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the representatives weren’t allowed to visit the Azerbaijani territories previously occupied by it [until their liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

He also said that after the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan and UNESCO began to cooperate on the issue of conducting researches in Karabakh.

"We invited the UNESCO mission back in June and are expecting it to visit. We do not set any restrictions for it," added the minister.