Azerbaijan presents “Dostluq” carpet at Expo 2020 Dubai (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
A presentation of the "Dostluq" (Friendship) carpet was held in the Azerbaijani pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerkhalcha OJSC at the Expo-2020 World Exhibition in Dubai, Trend reports.
Prepared on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and new modern design, "Dostluq" carpet was made as a result of joint cooperation between the creative team of "Azerkhalcha" and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Alakbarov.
The work on the creation of the carpet, including the design development has taken seven months.
The plot of the carpet reflects the famous historical and modern monuments of Azerbaijan and the Emirate of Dubai, as well as elements of flora and fauna.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations