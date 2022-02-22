Azerbaijani MP talks discussions with Armenian PM on sideline of Euronest meeting in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) and the co-chair from the EU met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Tahir Mirkishili, Azerbaijani MP, member of the Euronest PA, told Trend.

Relations between the EU and Armenia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as events around Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

According to Mirkishili, Pashinyan, speaking about relations with Azerbaijan, said that certain steps have already been taken, despite the difficulties, and there are agreements on many issues, in particular, on the opening of the railway [between Azerbaijan’s exclave Nakhchivan and its other territories via Armenia], which is important in terms of opening communications in the region.

"Then, Pashinyan touched upon the issues of handing over maps of minefields, delimitation, and demarcation of borders, the visit of a UNESCO mission to the region, the transfer of the remains of persons missing during the first Karabakh war,” the MP said.

Besides, according to him, the Armenian Prime Minister spoke about the development of Armenian-Turkish relations, the topic of the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, as well as the meeting held on February 4 via videoconference, and positively assessed these meetings.

Mirkishili, speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, stressed that such issues as sustainable peace, regional development, opening of communications, reconstruction and construction work are on the agenda of Azerbaijan.

"I stressed that Azerbaijan has broad opportunities for cooperation with the countries of the region and the European Union in the field of energy security, economic development in the post-pandemic period, and the widespread use of technology,” the MP noted.

“I said that this was my first time in Yerevan and that this visit of the Azerbaijani delegation should be taken as another indicator of our country's goodwill for lasting peace. In general, the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere," he added.

Tahir Mirkishili and another MP Soltan Mammadov are in Yerevan to participate in the meeting of the Euronest PA committee.