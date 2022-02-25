Azerbaijan works hard on restoring Karabakh's Shusha - French photographer
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan works very hard and quickly on restoring Karabakh, and, especially, Shusha, French photographer, Gregory Herpe, told Trend.
“What I saw in Karabakh, the first time I visited, was very emotional. I visited Shusha in July 2021 and now I see how many things have changed,” Herpe said.
“Yesterday we saw mass graves, which was very terrible. Facts like this prove the terrible consequences of the Armenian occupation. The saddest part of the story is that people still lack humanity,” he added.
I wish both Azerbaijan and Armenia could finally achieve peace, Herpe said.
