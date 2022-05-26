Azerbaijani military pilots carry out first flights at TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Various aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force carried out their first flights at the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan being held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The demonstration flight of Azerbaijani military pilots with elements of aerobatic maneuvering on the MiG-29 aircraft aroused great interest of the audience.

Within the framework of the festival, modern military-technical and other equipment available in the armament of the Air Force, Land Forces, as well as engineering and signal units and subunits are being demonstrated in the pavilion allocated to the Ministry of Defense.