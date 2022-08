BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Azerbaijan's Baku and Ganja cities have sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in Baku and Ganja in response to the appeals received from Ukrainian cities, Trend reports.

The aid with a total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) included food products with a long shelf life (canned food, tea, dry food, etc.).

Will be updated