First VP Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP Leyla Aliyeva visit Mevlana Museum in Konya (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the Mevlana Museum in the Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports.

Director of Konya City Culture and Tourism Department Abdulsattar Yarar informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva of the Museum.

The Museum, dedicated to 13th-century Muslim mystic poet Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, has been operating since 1926 as the building complex. It is also known as “Mevlana Tomb”. Mevlana’s tomb, called the Green Dome, was made on four thick columns.

The sides then exchanged keepsakes.