Azerbaijani, Algerian FMs hold meeting (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and special envoy of president Ramtane Lamamra, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

After the one-on-one meeting, an expanded meeting of ministers with the participation of delegations of both sides took place.

Welcoming the guest, Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence. He stressed a great potential for further development of established friendly ties and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria exists.

Speaking about the importance of political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries, the minister noted the historic visit to Azerbaijan of former Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah in October 2019 to participate in the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participation in the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the NAM of the Chairman of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali from June 30 through July 1, 2022, as well as the participation of the Algerian representative in the youth summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtan Lamamra thanked for the warm welcome and noted the importance of maintaining the existing political dialogue and the intensity of bilateral contacts between the two countries. He focused on such issues as the further expansion of the dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and various structures of two countries, the development of energy and economic cooperation, and the creation of friendship groups between communities.

The Minister spoke about Algeria's membership as a founder of NAM and its activities during the presidency and noted the importance of the initiatives promoted by Azerbaijan within the framework of the presidency since 2019. He spoke about the political processes taking place in the Middle East, the work carried out within the framework of the League of the Arab States and the African Union, and noted the importance of solving each problem in the international field on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Bayramov informed in detail about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan for 30 years, the post-conflict situation in the region after the 44-day war, the issues of the implementation of the trilateral agreement, and the large-scale work carried out by Azerbaijan in connection with the restoration of the liberated territories. He also talked about Armenia's actions that run counter to its obligations.

Algeria unequivocally stands for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and its internationally recognized borders and demonstrates this position in international organizations, including when adopting various resolutions.

Issues of cooperation in multilateral international and regional formats, including within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were discussed at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the signing ceremony of the "Protocol on Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Algeria" and the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Algeria on visa-free entry of citizens with diplomatic and service passports" took place. The Ministers then made press statements after the meeting.