Azerbaijan's airspace is reliably protected - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The air defense units of Azerbaijani Air Forces are on duty around the clock, the airspace is under constant surveillance and appropriate measures are being taken, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to Ministry, due to the high combat readiness and vigilance of the air defense units, a quadcopter of illegal Armenian troops was detected and landed in a special way near Shusha city on August 13, trying to carry out reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani positions.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani army, who are on combat duty on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as well as on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, are ready to prevent any provocation.