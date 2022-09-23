Jeyhun Bayramov thanks OIC for supporting Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On September 22, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the annual coordination meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at a meeting chaired by Pakistan.

There was expressed satisfaction that the OIC, as the main multilateral organization in the Muslim world, is one of the main actors in the protection of international security. Azerbaijan's concern was noted about the growing instability and conflicts in many parts of the Muslim world.

The contribution of Azerbaijan to multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue was noted, in this regard, the importance of the Baku process, which has been in force since 2008, was emphasized.

The Minister thanked the OIC for the extensive and constant support of Azerbaijan during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and in the post-conflict period. Information was given on the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region.